Peggy Wu Sells 19,200 Shares of Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) Stock

Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) Senior Officer Peggy Wu sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total transaction of C$66,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,052,306.30.

Shares of KOR stock opened at C$3.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19. Corvus Gold Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.99 and a 12-month high of C$4.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.18.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Corvus Gold Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from C$7.40 to C$9.40 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

