SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

NASDAQ SNDE opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $23.78.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.56). SUNDANCE ENERGY/S had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 193,790 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

