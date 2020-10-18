Allred Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 257,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 152,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOP opened at $2.71 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $580.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.25.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZIOP. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

