Allred Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 412 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $951,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 15.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 206,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Adobe by 94.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 578,108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,977,000 after acquiring an additional 280,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $502.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $490.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,470 shares of company stock worth $34,289,308 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

