Norway Savings Bank Makes New $28,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after buying an additional 57,396 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

