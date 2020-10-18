Norway Savings Bank Takes $28,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $9,775,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.81.

CHD stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,103.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

