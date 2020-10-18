Norway Savings Bank Acquires New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 50.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $315.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.60. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $325.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 1,276 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $349,624.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $600,410.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,396,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,018 shares of company stock worth $25,405,982 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.