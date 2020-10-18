HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Shares Up 5.3%

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Shares of HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 18,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 20,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

About HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The company also offers oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers.

