Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN) Stock Price Down 0%

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.55 and last traded at $27.55. Approximately 90 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allred Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.
Allred Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.
Allred Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Adobe Inc.
Allred Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Adobe Inc.
Norway Savings Bank Purchases New Position in Balchem Co.
Norway Savings Bank Purchases New Position in Balchem Co.
Norway Savings Bank Buys New Stake in Balchem Co.
Norway Savings Bank Buys New Stake in Balchem Co.
Norway Savings Bank Makes New $28,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc.
Norway Savings Bank Makes New $28,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc.
Norway Savings Bank Buys New Holdings in AAON, Inc.
Norway Savings Bank Buys New Holdings in AAON, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report