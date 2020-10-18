TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NASDAQ:TTTN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NASDAQ:TTTN) were down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.18 and last traded at $42.31. Approximately 1,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75.

