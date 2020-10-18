Global Net Lease Inc Preferred Shares Series A (NYSE:GNL.PA) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Global Net Lease Inc Preferred Shares Series A (NYSE:GNL.PA) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.89. Approximately 2,432 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.

Global Net Lease Inc Preferred Shares Series A Company Profile (NYSE:GNL.PA)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Inc Preferred Shares Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease Inc Preferred Shares Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.