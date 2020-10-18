Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $316.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.