Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $55.00 Price Target for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after buying an additional 6,579,774 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,037 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,983 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 107.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,446 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

