Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $494,123,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. CSFB raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.24.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

