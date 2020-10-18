Norway Savings Bank Purchases 200 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Medtronic by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,988 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 163.8% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,343,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after purchasing an additional 834,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

