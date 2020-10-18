Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Raised by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Diageo by 258.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 42.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Diageo by 7,500.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $138.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.48. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $171.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $1.3623 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

