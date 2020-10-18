Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Takes $41,000 Position in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,382,000 after buying an additional 190,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,049,000 after buying an additional 326,183 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 801,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,227,000 after purchasing an additional 43,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 83.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,804,000 after purchasing an additional 143,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 57,119 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 30,433 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $3,214,942.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,102,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark Evan Jones sold 17,691 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,892,760.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,756,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,173 shares of company stock worth $45,764,995. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $115.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 308.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

