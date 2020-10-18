Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires New Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $104.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

