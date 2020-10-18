3,500 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Bought by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 238.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 94.6% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 2,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 476.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 430.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.46 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -19.55 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.