Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Makes New $50,000 Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 280,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.