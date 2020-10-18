Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director John K. Wulff Sells 2,000 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $134,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
AAWW stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.59. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
