Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director John K. Wulff Sells 2,000 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $134,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AAWW stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.59. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 294.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 190.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

