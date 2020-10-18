Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $73.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

