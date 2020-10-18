Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Insider Sells $165,600.00 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 49.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 457,101 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 94.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 282,909 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 38,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDRX. ValuEngine cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

