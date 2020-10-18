Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,150 Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Progressive by 180.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,591 shares of company stock worth $8,725,230. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $96.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

