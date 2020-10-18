DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

