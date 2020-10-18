Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.29.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $206.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

