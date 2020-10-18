Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 34.5% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 134.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

