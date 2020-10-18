Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 199.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 106.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Albemarle by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

NYSE:ALB opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $101.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.12.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

