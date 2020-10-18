VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 104.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total value of $1,214,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,875,215.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $126,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,070,412. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $207.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.36. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

