David Eric Russell Sells 3,250 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $98.53 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $113.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.78.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 130.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.