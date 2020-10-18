DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $47,000. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.04.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $3,223,502.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,450,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,731,618.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,705,723 shares of company stock worth $105,860,881 over the last ninety days.

SNAP stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.64 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

