Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS opened at $73.35 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $80.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $704.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.50 million. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

ENS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $322,352.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

