Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
CLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.38.
CLH stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.50.
In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $1,251,619.88. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 27,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $1,791,125.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,390,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,605,825.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,979 shares of company stock worth $5,056,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,604,000 after purchasing an additional 162,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 953,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 14.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 813,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,798,000 after acquiring an additional 104,895 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 786,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,390,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
