Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.38.

CLH stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.51. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $1,251,619.88. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 27,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $1,791,125.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,390,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,605,825.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,979 shares of company stock worth $5,056,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,604,000 after purchasing an additional 162,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 953,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 14.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 813,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,798,000 after acquiring an additional 104,895 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 786,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,390,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

