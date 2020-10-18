Wells Fargo & Company Raises Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target to $64.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.67.

Get Avangrid alerts:

NYSE:AGR opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.29. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 11.17%. On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 73.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Avangrid by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.