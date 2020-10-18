Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Director Gary M. Reiner Sells 485 Shares

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE C opened at $43.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.