Robert S. Swinney Sells 277 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $56,014.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,976.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ICUI opened at $199.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.12. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.81 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.67.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its position in ICU Medical by 2,544.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 6,922.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the second quarter worth $215,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

