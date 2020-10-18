Heidi Cormack Sells 1,934 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Heidi Cormack sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $62,216.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,049.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heidi Cormack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Heidi Cormack sold 1,340 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $39,543.40.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 1.12. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 34,824 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 909,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after acquiring an additional 40,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BWS Financial lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

