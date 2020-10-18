Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,769.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GO opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GO. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 87,803 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 170.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 86.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

