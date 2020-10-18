Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells $88,980.00 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $88,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $67,800.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $64,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $116,025.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,390 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $118,344.90.

On Tuesday, August 25th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $123,480.00.

On Friday, August 14th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $128,520.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,230 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $104,199.80.

On Tuesday, July 21st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,636 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $84,009.32.

QTRX opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.78. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $48.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 18.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Quanterix by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 83.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 91,884 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 32.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

