Timothy G. Ferris Sells 2,333 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,238.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HCAT. BidaskClub cut Health Catalyst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Health Catalyst by 92.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 164,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 38,379 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 670.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,930 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $284,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.