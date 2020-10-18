NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SLQT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NYSE:SLQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NYSE:SLQT from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NYSE:SLQT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.27.

NYSE:SLQT stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.19. The company has a quick ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NYSE:SLQT has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.22.

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that NYSE:SLQT will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

