Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLDB. SVB Leerink cut Solid Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.29.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $26,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $45,390. Company insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 151.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 162,662 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 143.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 261.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,572 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

