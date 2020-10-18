Lake Street Capital Raises Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target to $30.00

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NLS. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nautilus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.23 million, a PE ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 2.09. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 22,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $321,660.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,854.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,736 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nautilus by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 139,529 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 9.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 436,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 162.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 124,621 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

