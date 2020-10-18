Royal Bank of Canada Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $140.00

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ESTC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.00.

Elastic stock opened at $120.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.50. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $127.90.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 165,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total transaction of $15,647,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,820.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $559,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,076,742 shares of company stock valued at $110,543,589 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,125,000 after purchasing an additional 353,749 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Elastic by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after purchasing an additional 783,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Elastic by 29.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,108,000 after buying an additional 484,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. raised its holdings in Elastic by 214.7% during the first quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,117,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after purchasing an additional 762,008 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

