Bank of America Cuts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $130.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KMX. Argus raised their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Shares of KMX opened at $93.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.92. CarMax has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $206,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,247.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,292 shares of company stock worth $30,201,133. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

