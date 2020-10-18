Bank of America Cuts American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $11.50

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of AXL opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $766.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.83. American Axle & Manufact. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 93.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 28.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 858,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 116,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

