SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

SKM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE:SKM opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 79.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,126,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,991,000 after purchasing an additional 745,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,855,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 429,413 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 57.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 843,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 306,183 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 18.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,029,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

