Bank of America Trims Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price to $110.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $90.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.66. Incyte has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Incyte will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $199,190.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,959.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.