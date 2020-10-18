Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Rises By 74.7%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,100 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the September 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CLPHY opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CLP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. CLP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CLP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW.

