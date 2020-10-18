Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

